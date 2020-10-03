Thunder Basin starts fast, shuts down Kelly Walsh offense

Thunder Basin got the fast start it was looking for in Friday’s game against Kelly Walsh.
Senior Jaxon Pikula returned the opening kickoff to midfield and later capped the Bolts’ 10-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. No. 2 Thunder Basin (5-1) built a 28-6 halftime lead on its way to a 35-13 road victory over the Trojans at Harry Geldien Stadium.
The quick start wasn’t something the Bolts have made a habit of this season. They trailed in the first half in four of their first five games before rallying to win three of them, with the lone loss a 38-26 setback to top-ranked and undefeated Cheyenne Central.
“We talked about getting off to a good start all week because we have kind of struggled to get going,” Pikula said. “So that’s always a focal point for us.”
When Kelly Walsh (3-3) pulled within 14-6 midway through the second quarter on Dom Jahr’s 55-yard interception return, the Bolts quickly regained control.
Junior Sergio Pelayo returned the ensuing kickoff to the Trojans’ 28-yard line and three plays later Pikula scored on a 28-yard run. And when Kelly Walsh failed to pick up a first down on 4th-and-8 from its own 22, Pikula scored on the next play to push the Bolts’ advantage to 28-6.
Pikula finished with 152 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Senior twins Hayden and Hunter Lunberg added to the rushing attack as they combined to rush for 70 yards.
“Our game usually starts with the run,” Hayden Lunberg said. “So we wanted to establish that and hopefully that would open up the passing game.”
First-year starting quarterback Ryan Baker struggled at times, but the junior made plays when needed. He connected with tight end Dyse Shepherd for a 10-yard gain on fourth down to keep the Bolts’ opening drive alive and later had touchdown passes of 8 yards to Shepherd and 13 yards to Andre Felton.
For the most part, though, Thunder Basin was content to hand the ball off to Pikula and the Lunbergs and let its defense do the rest.
Kelly Walsh junior Cam Burkett, who came into the game averaging 124.9 rushing yards per game – and 7.9 yards per carry – was held to 16 first-half yards on 9 carries. He finished with more than 100 yards thanks primarily to a 66-yard burst early in the third quarter, but the Bolts never let the Trojans’ rushing game gain any traction.
The Thunder Basin defense sacked Kelly Walsh quarterback Trenton Walker five times and managed to bring Burkett down behind the line of scrimmage on six occasions. The Bolts set the tone early as Shepherd sacked Walker for an 8-yard loss on the Trojans’ first drive and senior linebacker Michael Coleman stopped Burkett for a 1-yard loss on a 4th-and-1 on KW’s next possession.
“Our D-line and our linebackers definitely did their job tonight,” said Pikula, whose interception ended the Trojans’ third drive. “This was the first game I got to play all defense, so it was great to be out there and see them do their job.”
With the Bolts shutting down the running lanes, the Trojans turned briefly to their passing game, with limited success.
Trailing 14-0, Walker connected with Jahr for a 37-yard gain to the Thunder Basin 43, but a 15-yard penalty put Kelly Walsh behind the sticks and three subsequent plays pushed them 5 yards in the wrong direction.
Any momentum the Trojans might have had following Burkett’s 5-yard touchdown cut the deficit to 28-13, and a defensive stop where senior Siope Palepale was a one-man wrecking crew ended when Bolts defensive back Ryan Jordan picked off Walker on Kelly Walsh’ next possession. Thunder Basin needed seven plays to drive 40 yards for the game’s final touchdown, Baker’s scoring toss to Felton.
“We felt like if we could shut down the option then they would be forced to pass,” Hunter Lunberg said. “And other than that one long run, we were able to do that.”
Now, the Bolts get ready for the stretch run, beginning with a home game against 1-5 Laramie. After that, though, Thunder Basin finishes on the road with games at Natrona County and at defending state champion Sheridan. The Bolts have already secured a spot in the playoffs, but their sights are set on making another run to the championship game after losing to Sheridan in the title game last year.
“We still have some mistakes we need to fix,” Hayden Lunberg stated. “But I think we’re ready to take the next step and start getting into that mode of playing playoff football.”
Kelly Walsh, on the other hand, continues to search for consistency. Six games into the season and the Trojans still don’t have a winning streak. Of course, they also don’t have a losing streak. That streak will be on the line this week when they host Sheridan, which is coming off a 38-31 four-overtime loss to Natrona County.
