Thunder Basin starts fast, shuts down Kelly Walsh offense

“Our game usually starts with the run,” Hayden Lunberg said. “So we wanted to establish that and hopefully that would open up the passing game.”

First-year starting quarterback Ryan Baker struggled at times, but the junior made plays when needed. He connected with tight end Dyse Shepherd for a 10-yard gain on fourth down to keep the Bolts’ opening drive alive and later had touchdown passes of 8 yards to Shepherd and 13 yards to Andre Felton.

For the most part, though, Thunder Basin was content to hand the ball off to Pikula and the Lunbergs and let its defense do the rest.

Kelly Walsh junior Cam Burkett, who came into the game averaging 124.9 rushing yards per game – and 7.9 yards per carry – was held to 16 first-half yards on 9 carries. He finished with more than 100 yards thanks primarily to a 66-yard burst early in the third quarter, but the Bolts never let the Trojans’ rushing game gain any traction.

The Thunder Basin defense sacked Kelly Walsh quarterback Trenton Walker five times and managed to bring Burkett down behind the line of scrimmage on six occasions. The Bolts set the tone early as Shepherd sacked Walker for an 8-yard loss on the Trojans’ first drive and senior linebacker Michael Coleman stopped Burkett for a 1-yard loss on a 4th-and-1 on KW’s next possession.