Thunder Basin wrestling positions itself for state title run

The Bolts also have four wrestlers ranked No. 2 in freshman Antonio Avila at 113, junior Alex Draper at 120, senior Dylan Catlin at 138 and sophomore Dillon Glick at 195. Those four, along with Lane Catlin, went 24-2 (not including forfeits) over the weekend. More impressively, they racked up 17 pins and six other bonus-point victories.

“When we have the opportunity to score bonus points we have to do it,” Kudera stated. “We have the capability up and down our lineup to do it, but it’s all about wrestling consistently. And when you do get the pin or those bonus-point wins it’s huge because the rest of the team is in it and it definitely takes some air out of the other team.”

Dylan Catlin has finished on the podium each of his first three years at state — he was fifth at 120 as a freshman and third at 138 the past two seasons — and he knows this is his last opportunity to finally stand on the top step. More importantly, he knows winning a state championship would go a long way to lifting Thunder Basin to the team title.

“The key for us is going out there right away and trying to execute and put the pressure on people early,” he said. “Once we come out and execute right away is when we’re at our best.”