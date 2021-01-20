Thunder Basin wrestling positions itself for state title run

Thunder Basin has been a force in Class 4A wrestling since the Bolts first stepped on the mat for the 2017-18 season. A number of wrestlers who had first tasted success at Gillette’s Campbell County High School brought that same appetite for winning across town to the new high school.
Led by individual championships from Trevor Jeffries and Terren Swartz — both of whom now wrestle for the University of Wyoming — Thunder Basin finished third at the 2018 state meet, just 12 points back of state champ Cheyenne East. The Bolts were in contention each of the past two years before placing fourth.
This year, with the state meet just five weeks away, Thunder Basin is once again on the short list of state championship contenders.
The Bolts went 5-1 at this past weekend’s Trojan Border Wars in Casper, defeating two-time defending state champ Kelly Walsh and state contender Natrona County in the process. Their only loss was to a talented North Platte, Nebraska, team.
“We’ve got quality kids throughout the lineup,” head coach Mikah Kudera said after the Bolts’ 45-30 victory Saturday against Kelly Walsh. “They may be filling in for somebody that’s injured or they may be stepping into varsity, but they’re battling every single match.”
Thunder Basin also has more top-end talent and depth than in recent years. The latest wyowrestling.com rankings have 11 Bolts in the top 4 of their respective weight classes, including top-ranked Jeric Igo at 126 pounds and Lane Catlin at 220. While Igo has been sidelined with a foot injury, the sophomore Catlin, who finished fourth at state at 195 last year, went 6-0 at the Trojan Border Wars.
The Bolts also have four wrestlers ranked No. 2 in freshman Antonio Avila at 113, junior Alex Draper at 120, senior Dylan Catlin at 138 and sophomore Dillon Glick at 195. Those four, along with Lane Catlin, went 24-2 (not including forfeits) over the weekend. More impressively, they racked up 17 pins and six other bonus-point victories.
“When we have the opportunity to score bonus points we have to do it,” Kudera stated. “We have the capability up and down our lineup to do it, but it’s all about wrestling consistently. And when you do get the pin or those bonus-point wins it’s huge because the rest of the team is in it and it definitely takes some air out of the other team.”
Dylan Catlin has finished on the podium each of his first three years at state — he was fifth at 120 as a freshman and third at 138 the past two seasons — and he knows this is his last opportunity to finally stand on the top step. More importantly, he knows winning a state championship would go a long way to lifting Thunder Basin to the team title.
“The key for us is going out there right away and trying to execute and put the pressure on people early,” he said. “Once we come out and execute right away is when we’re at our best.”
Catlin know the Bolts weren’t at their best two weeks ago when they dropped a 37-26 decision to top-ranked Sheridan in which the Broncs won eight of the 14 matches.
“We lost to Sheridan, who is really good, but I felt like every one of us came out slow,” Catlin said. “A lot of those matches could have gone either way, and there are some of those we should have won. I just feel like once we get everyone healthy and we come out ready to wrestle hard all day we’re going to be scary.”
Kudera agrees. And he knows that with this year’s regional and state being bracketed tournaments the Bolts can’t afford to start slow.
“If we wrestle lights out we’ll be fine,” he said, “but if we start out sluggish that sets us back a little bit. But if we wrestle like we are capable I don’t think many people can stop us. The sky’s the limit for this team.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN