Ticket sales strong for Cheyenne Frontier Days' 125th anniversary
top story

  • Updated
Stetson Wright winning ride at CFD

Stetson Wright rides Championship Pro Rodeo's Feather Fluffer for 90 points to win the saddle bronc riding title at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Sunday.

 Jackie Jensen, PRCA

CHEYENNE — By the numbers, the 125th anniversary “Daddy of ‘em All” was one for the record books.

Ticket sales for this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo and concerts totaled 267,369 — coming close to the approximately 271,000 tickets sold during the 100th anniversary in 1996, event CEO Tom Hirsig said Monday.

“I don’t think any of us knew what was going to happen,” Hirsig said of attendance the year after the first-ever cancellation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I think we all thought it was going to be big crowds, just because there’s not a lot of other things to do. But I don’t think we had any idea the number of people we were going to get.”

Ticket sales also don’t account for people who attended just attractions like the carnival, the Indian Village or Old Frontier Town.

“Our park was packed all the time,” Hirsig said.

Early on in the event, he said, charging an entrance fee to the park was creating such a bottleneck that organizers decided just to forgo the fee.

Both Saturday rodeos sold out, along with the Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton night shows, according to a news release.

Total concert attendance increased 29% over 2019’s shows, with 155,618 this year, compared to 120,518 two years ago. Rodeo attendance also increased by more than 14%, up to 111,617 this year from 97,373 in 2019.

Professional Bull Riders’ two-night Last Cowboy Standing competition set an attendance record, Hirsig said, with 20,257 people attending July 26 and 27.

