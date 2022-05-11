Tips on avoiding bug bites and illness as the weather gets warmer

Spring comes with warmer weather and outdoor fun, but it’s also linked to the spread of diseases from insects. The Wyoming Department of Health has some tips for avoiding bug bites and illness.

Infected ticks in Wyoming can sometimes spread serious diseases like tularemia, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Colorado tick fever. People can be exposed to ticks when touching brush or grass and handling certain animals.

Tularemia symptoms include fever, swollen and painful lymph glands, inflamed eyes, sore throat, mouth sores, skin ulcers and diarrhea. If the bacteria are inhaled, people can experience a sudden onset of fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, joint pain, dry cough, weakness and pneumonia. Initial Rocky Mountain spotted fever symptoms could include fever, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, lack of appetite and a bad headache, with later signs such as rashes, abdominal and joint pain and diarrhea. Colorado tick fever usually causes fever, headache, muscle and joint pain and sometimes a rash.

People can avoid these diseases with some simple steps. Applying insect repellents that are at least 20% DEET or picaridin and tucking pant legs into socks can help keep ticks away. Wearing light colored clothing makes it easier to see ticks. Searching yourself and pets for ticks after spending time in a potentially tick-infested area and being careful when handling animals like rabbits and rodents that might be infected are good precautions. People can use veterinarian-recommended tick control products for their pets.

Mosquitoes can also carry diseases like the West Nile virus. The virus spreads to humans when mosquitoes feed on infected birds and then bite people.

Most people with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms. Those who get sick have symptoms that include fever, headache, body aches, skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes. A very small number of people develop West Nile neuroinvasive disease with symptoms such as a bad headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions and paralysis.

People can protect themselves with the “5 D’s” of prevention. Mosquitoes prefer to feed at Dawn and Dusk. It could help to avoid being outside during those times. Dress — wearing shoes and light-colored long pants and a long-sleeved shirt made with tightly woven materials — is recommended. Mosquitoes breed in shallow, stagnant water. Draining or removing the water helps reduce their numbers. And lastly, using insect repellent with DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus can help keep mosquitoes away.

Wyoming Department of Health epidemiologist Courtney Tillman said that case numbers for diseases from ticks and mosquitoes are usually not as high as those for other illnesses. But she said that there is some activity each year, and sometimes the consequences of infection can be “quite serious.”

“Avoiding these insects and their bites is key,” she said.

