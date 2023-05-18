A tornado touched down near Laramie late Thursday morning.

The tornado was spotted shortly before noon northeast of town. It was located near Yellow Pine Campground, which is about eight miles from Laramie, and moving east.

"Confirmed videos and images of a Tornado moving away from the city of Laramie, WY," the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne reported. "This tornado has lifted from the ground at times, and multiple funnels have been reported as well."

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The Laramie Police Department asked the public to call 911 to report injuries, fires, downed power lines or road blockages.

A tornado alert issued by the National Weather Service expired shortly after noon Thursday. The tornado did not pose a threat to Cheyenne, which is about 45 minutes to the east of Laramie, according to the weather service.

Albany County Emergency Management Coordinator Kate Allred urged people to stay alert and sign up for weather alerts, as conditions can sometimes change quickly.