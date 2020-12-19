Torrington family offers mustang program for veterans

Kelly’s experience led the Alexanders to establish their own program on their ranch, Mirrored K Legacy Ranch, a six-week commitment slated to begin May 17. They call it a legacy ranch, Karen said, because it’s their legacy to help veterans like Kelly.

For their inaugural year, they’ll host just two participants and bring in mustangs provided by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). At the end of the program, participants will have the opportunity to adopt their horses, just like Kelly did.

Karen said veterans can connect with mustangs because the animals have often experienced trauma themselves.

“[Mustangs] have been rounded up with helicopters and taken from their herd, put in a pen and then branded and given immunizations,” she said. “The veteran and the mustang are kind of meeting in this at the same place.”

The program is free, except for lodging, transportation and meals besides lunch. Karen said anyone who has served in the military and wants to try a unique therapy can apply, no matter where they live. They’ll just need to provide paperwork from the Department of Defense indicating they have a disability.