Torrington inmate dies at Wyoming Medical Center

A Wyoming inmate died Saturday while hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center, officials say.

Clarence Hinckley was 57 years old. He had been incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington before being transported to Casper for medical treatment.

Hinckley was serving five to 12 years in prison for drug possession after being sentenced in January 2020 in Campbell County. He was originally from Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

