 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Torrington inmate dies at Wyoming Medical Center
View Comments

Torrington inmate dies at Wyoming Medical Center

{{featured_button_text}}
WMC

A sign directs visitors and patients at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper on July 7.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A Wyoming inmate died Saturday while hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center, officials say.

Clarence Hinckley was 57 years old. He had been incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington before being transported to Casper for medical treatment.

Hinckley was serving five to 12 years in prison for drug possession after being sentenced in January 2020 in Campbell County. He was originally from Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Floyd supporters rally as family arrives for trial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News