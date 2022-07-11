Torrington prison experiences COVID-19 outbreak

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

One in four people incarcerated at the state prison in Torrington, 162 in total, tested positive last week, according to Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesperson Paul Martin.

Another 20 staff members were also found with the virus.

Every person in the facility was tested on July 5, Martin said.

As of this week, there are 645 people incarcerated in Torrington, at the state’s most populous prison. Through the first two years of the pandemic, the facility bore the brunt of the state’s cases among incarcerated people.

It is unclear how many people are currently on staff at WMCI — Martin said “facility staffing changes daily” in an email Monday — but the prison also has 17 vacant positions.

The “vast majority” of people testing positive in the Torrington prison have not shown symptoms of COVID-19, according to Martin.

The facility hasn’t conducted routine COVID testing, as it did for the first two years of the pandemic, for “a couple” months now, Martin said. WMCI Warden Michael Pacheco was not available for comment Monday.

Martin said last week’s round of 100% testing in Torrington was likely spurred by a wave of incarcerated residents testing positive in the days before.

The 162 inmate cases found at WMCI represent one of the highest positivity rates at any Wyoming prison since the start of the pandemic. In January, when the DOC reported its highest number of cases in a single week, the most found at a single facility was 130 at the state penitentiary in Rawlins.

They come as cases are on the rise around Wyoming and the country, thanks to newer, more transmissible variants of the coronavirus.

WMCI is now in the “red” transmission zone on the DOC’s updated COVID response plan, released in March as cases declined across the state.

That means that the facility is locked down — no recreation, meals are taken in units rather than dining halls and in-person visitation is on hold. All prison services, besides medical care, are limited. The 162 people in isolation have their movements restricted even further. Anyone inside the prison must wear a mask until the facility’s transmission status drops to “yellow,” according to the plan.

Torrington, and most other Wyoming prisons, are already struggling with staffing. Having 20 employees out with COVID at once has put a stress on the remaining staff, Martin said. Employees that test positive have to stay away from work for at least five days, according to policy.

“It’s a sizable chunk,” the spokesperson said Monday. “Especially when you’re also wrestling with a high number of vacancies … Vacancies are becoming a problem everywhere besides (the Wyoming Honor Farm in) Riverton.”

The other four state prison facilities in Wyoming are still at the lowest (“green”) transmission level, Martin said Monday. Staff in the DOC’s central office in Cheyenne have also recently returned to wearing masks at work.

“It is important to remember that an individual can test positive for up to 90 days following exposure,” Martin said in an email. “As we have not tested before last week for a couple months it is very possible that many/most of these (in Torrington) were exposed in the past 90 days.”

The DOC again tested the entire population at WMCI, save for those who tested positive last week, on Monday.

“The results of this week’s test will give us a much better picture of an actual outbreak, and if so, how big it may be,” Martin said.

To date, nine people have died from COVID-19 while incarcerated in Wyoming prisons. The last death reported by the Department of Corrections came in March.