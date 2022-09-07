 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Torrington prisoner serving murder sentence dies

  Updated
Donald Souter

 Wyoming Department of Corrections

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington died at the prison on Sunday, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections. 

Donald Souter was 75 years old. 

Souter was convicted of first-degree murder in Washakie County in 1982, receiving a life sentence. 

He was born in 1946 in Chicago, according to a release Wednesday from the DOC. 

Souter's is the ninth death this year among those incarcerated at the Torrington facility. It houses the state's only prison hospice unit and also provides the most extensive medical care of any state prison in Wyoming.

The DOC conducts autopsies on all who die in its care, but does not release health information — including cause of death — to the public.

