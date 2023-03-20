SHERIDAN (WNE) — As calving season ramps up in Sheridan County, many ranches have been hit by a long winter of cold temperatures and consistent snowfall. Ranchers in the area have struggled to keep calves healthy and alive due to cold and wet conditions.

Calving season is a critical time for ranchers, as they rely on the birth of healthy calves to maintain and grow their herds. It is a season that generally lasts for 60 to 90 days in late winter and throughout spring. The severe weather conditions have made the start of this season a difficult one.

"We've had several feet of snow and temperatures well below freezing," SR Cattle Company rancher David Kane said. "It's been tough on our cattle, especially the newborns."

This year, ranchers have taken extra measures to ensure the safety of the calves, including birthing them inside barns and having a calf warmer ready to help dry them off.

“One of the most important things is to get the calves dried off and fed,” Kane said. “They can survive a lot after that. They are resilient.”

With such a harsh winter, the SR Ranch keeps someone with the cattle at all times of the day to ensure the health and safety of the cattle through the calving process.

Other ways ranchers ensure the health of the herd is by breeding out the cattle that have a hard time surviving the winter. This is done by selling cattle that have trouble through the process.

Other ranches in Sheridan County begin calving season in late March and early April. Spring calving allows for ranchers to have a more hands-off approach.

Gov. Mark Gordon earlier this month finalized a U.S. Department of Agriculture request for a secretarial disaster designation.