Tourists, gateway towns breathe a sigh of relief as parts of Yellowstone reopen

By the time the southern half of Yellowstone National Park reopened early Wednesday, the tourists lined up for miles at its gates knew about the license plate restrictions.

The new rules, meant to prevent overcrowding as park staff continue to repair the northern roads, bridges and buildings damaged by the deluge a week and a half earlier, are simple: Cars, trucks and RVs whose license plates end with an even number are allowed inside the park on even-numbered days of the month. Those ending with an odd number, or with a letter, can go on odd-numbered days.

Pete Reynolds approached the East gate on a motorcycle, which was subject to a different set of rules. He was pretty sure he understood them.

Because the barriers near Cody, Jackson Hole and West Yellowstone, Montana, were lifted for tourists on June 22, groups of motorcycles — considered even numbers under the new system — could enter. Individual bikes had to wait another day.

But Pete hadn’t come to Yellowstone alone. His wife, Glenda, and three other family members rode in a car alongside him. They’d all driven from near Monroe, Louisiana, the week before, while the park was closed, to celebrate his granddaughter’s final year of high school.

“We’re together — we have even,” said Linda Vela, Pete’s sister, referring to the car’s license plate. “We thought they would let him in with us.”

Rangers told the family it didn’t work that way. Pete had to be with other motorcycles to pass through the gate. Otherwise, he’d need to leave.

So he pulled over and waited as the line of cars inched past. Before long, a group of Midwestern bikers let him join their ranks. And the yellow motorcycle that has carried Pete and Glenda all over the country rolled, triumphant, into the park.

Finally in the park

Two couples from Florida, traveling together in separate RVs, made the hour-long drive from Cody to see the East gate in the middle of the closure. They’d left home before the park flooded, but hadn’t arrived in time to go inside.

Visiting Yellowstone was supposed to be the highlight of their trip. It’s Robert and Karen Biondi’s favorite national park. Scott and Anthonette Elliott had never been before.

“This was my dream,” Scott said. He didn’t know, as he posed with Anthonette for a photo outside the entrance, whether the four of them would be able to wait out the closure.

Many people couldn’t. The full closure lasted nine days, and they had flights to catch or reservations elsewhere that they couldn’t change, so they promised themselves and their families that they’d come back next year, or in a few years, once the park was fully open and they could afford to make a second trip.

But the Biondis and the Elliotts stuck around. On Wednesday morning, they waited, delighted, in a truck with an even license plate near the front of the line at the East gate.

The luckier ones

Some of Yellowstone’s Wednesday visitors, in spite of the upheaval, didn’t have to change their plans at all. Eline Fellay and Douglas Finazzi flew from Switzerland, started in Grand Teton National Park and made it into Yellowstone right on schedule.

And others, like Paul Miller and his twin 9-year-old sons, had “just been winging it” since their arrival days earlier.

A few hours after the south loop opened, the trio was beelining toward Old Faithful, winding their way through already jammed parking lots and swelling crowds thick with the smells of sunscreen and bug spray.

One of Paul’s sons showed off a souvenir pocket knife engraved with his name — Douglas. He’d never been to Yellowstone. The geyser’s eruption, 20 minutes away, was the thing he most wanted to see.

The trio had entered the park a couple days after they arrived with a camper van, the wrong license plate and reservations for a campsite that overrode the restrictions. They were supposed to spend a second night elsewhere in Yellowstone, but that campground closed. Paul found a spot for them outside the park instead.

Yellowstone officials said less than 1% of vehicles were turned away from the three southern gates on Wednesday. Everybody else complied with the license plate system.

The limited reservations in the park gave visitors one way around it. Pete, the motorcyclist, found another.

And after the park announced on June 18 that entry would be decided by license plate, some of its most desperate would-be visitors turned to car rental services in search of even-numbered plates.

The small Hertz Car Rental and Avis Car Rental offices embedded in the Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody each received a handful of requests. Neither could guarantee a certain license plate number, but Corey Field, Avis’ manager, said he’d tried.

“A person yesterday wanted to actually come in and change their car for another car,” Field said Thursday. “She ended up renting a second car.”

A look ahead

The prospect of entry restrictions has long been a worry for many of the businesses that cater to tourists in the southern gateway communities.

Yellowstone welcomed a record 4.8 million visitors last year. On the busiest days, the park was packed. Now half of it is closed, not expected to reopen for another couple of weeks, until then confining visitors to a smaller area unequipped for that level of visitation.

The biggest question for the park, and for the nearby towns that depend so heavily on tourism, soon became: How many people will still come as planned? And how many will postpone their trips until the whole park is accessible again?

“We just don’t know,” Rebecca Roland, a ranger stationed at the East gate on Wednesday, said about an hour before the first vehicles were let in. “We want to get the word out to people to not cancel their reservations. There’s so much to do, even if they can’t come into the park.”

Officials had to find a way to limit entry — just in case — without further dissuading tourists and causing additional economic harm in the southern gateway towns.

Prospects are grimmer near the two northern entrances, where Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana, suffered severe flood damage, and where roads into the park are in much worse shape. Early reports suggested both entrances could remain closed for the rest of the season, and possibly for years to come — a tremendous blow to the small communities also sustained by tourism.

The outlook has improved some since then. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said last week that the North gate, near Gardiner, should, at minimum, start to allow tour buses and other commercial vehicles through later this summer.

At the southern entrances, the possibility of a reservation system to curb park traffic — an option officials have said they’re considering — continues to make businesses nervous. The license plate system has gone over better. Still, they’re wondering whether it will stay in effect after the northern loop reopens, and how tourism could be impacted if it does.

Time to breathe

In the span of a week, Michael Burns’ entire demeanor changed.

His Cody-based company, Red Canyon River Trips, offers rafting and scenic tours outside Yellowstone. But most of its revenue comes from guided tours through the park.

On the first Thursday after the park closed, after officials said the south loop would open in about a week but before they’d set a date, the rush of cancellations seemed to weigh, physically, on his shoulders.

“It’s affecting us pretty bad,” he said. “A lot of people are canceling throughout the whole year.”

Exactly one week later, a day after the southern gates reopened, Burns stood straighter, visibly more relaxed, smiling behind a pair of mirrored sunglasses. He’d begun to get more new bookings than cancellations. His list of canceled trips was shrinking.

“That wasn’t the end of the world,” he said. “It’ll even all out.”

Meanwhile, for Cedar Mountain Trail Rides, which operates entirely outside the park, the opposite is happening.

When Yellowstone shuttered, all the tourists stuck outside had to find something else to do. The first-come, first-served riding stable on the western edge of Cody saw a spike in business, owner Bob Deroche said.

The Louisiana family with the motorcycle was getting ready to leave for their trip when the park closed. They, like many others, didn’t want to cancel on such short notice. So they decided to come anyway.

“We said, if it opens, it opens,” Linda said. “If it doesn’t, we’ll just see other things.”

Theirs was a common attitude in the southern gateway towns. The wait kept Deroche and his horses busy for over a week.

“Since the park opened up,” he said, “it’s probably going back to normal.”

