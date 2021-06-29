Traffic delays rescue response times in Teton County

Teton County Search and Rescue is experiencing severe delays because of what is shaping up to be historically bad summer traffic, Teton County Sherriff Matt Carr told the Star-Tribune on Monday. What was once a five-minute response can now take 45 minutes, particularly in the late afternoon to early evening.
“It’s as bad as we’ve ever seen it. There’s too many people, and our infrastructure has never been taken care of,” said Carr, who has been with the sheriff’s department since 1999.
Some of the search and rescue team members are now responding on personal and department-owned electric bikes because the traffic is so severe.
The other day, a group was hiking on a Table Mountain trail when an accident occurred in which a woman suffered an arterial bleed, a life-threatening injury. Fortunately, there was a nurse with her who applied a tourniquet.
“She was very lucky that there was a nurse on the scene because we just couldn’t get there,” Carr said. “I think they saved her life.”
Because of the severity of the traffic, Teton County Search and Rescue had to call in help from Idaho and contact the U.S. Forest Service for a helicopter to reach the group.
That helicopter usually belongs to Teton Search and Rescue, except for fire season when it is on contract with the U.S. Forest Service. In response to this year’s traffic problem, the sheriff’s department, which founded Teton County Search and Rescue in the early 90s, is prioritizing getting a helicopter year round. The department is looking for private donations to fund this endeavor.
“We’re very lucky in this county to be funded through private donations,” Carr said.
He estimates that it will cost around $350,000, which is the equivalent of what it costs to have the helicopter the other eight months out of the year.
Teton County’s residents have on average the highest per capita income in the nation, making it a destination for wealthy people with second homes. The county is also home to a number of popular tourist destinations including Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. All of these factors together drive up summer traffic.
Still, Wyoming needs tourists. The state relies heavily on revenue from tourism, which is Wyoming’s second-largest industry after energy, especially as other major revenue streams are becoming less reliable.
Traffic in Teton County is not a new occurrence, but this past month is as bad as it’s been this early in the summer, Carr said.
“Angry August is where you’re just mad trying to get anywhere,” Carr said. “Angry August has started in June this year.”
Going forward, Carr said that search and rescue is planning on caching gear throughout the county so that the teams do not have to use the search and rescue hanger as a home base every time, which is what gets them caught in traffic.
