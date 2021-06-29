Traffic delays rescue response times in Teton County

Teton County Search and Rescue is experiencing severe delays because of what is shaping up to be historically bad summer traffic, Teton County Sherriff Matt Carr told the Star-Tribune on Monday. What was once a five-minute response can now take 45 minutes, particularly in the late afternoon to early evening.

“It’s as bad as we’ve ever seen it. There’s too many people, and our infrastructure has never been taken care of,” said Carr, who has been with the sheriff’s department since 1999.

Some of the search and rescue team members are now responding on personal and department-owned electric bikes because the traffic is so severe.

The other day, a group was hiking on a Table Mountain trail when an accident occurred in which a woman suffered an arterial bleed, a life-threatening injury. Fortunately, there was a nurse with her who applied a tourniquet.

“She was very lucky that there was a nurse on the scene because we just couldn’t get there,” Carr said. “I think they saved her life.”

Because of the severity of the traffic, Teton County Search and Rescue had to call in help from Idaho and contact the U.S. Forest Service for a helicopter to reach the group.

