Train derailment touches off fire near Rock Springs
Train derailment touches off fire near Rock Springs

A train derailment sparked a fire east of Rock Springs on Saturday.

A train derailment east of Rock Springs has touched off a fire, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The train derailment occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday and sparked a fire on public land adjacent to the tracks, the bureau reported in a Facebook post. 

"Firefighters are unable to approach the blaze at this time due to the hazardous materials involved in the fire," the post states. "In the interest of safety, the public is asked to avoid the area."

As of Saturday evening, the fire had burned 5 to 10 acres.

Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and BLM High Desert Fire Staff are on scene.

