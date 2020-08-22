Train derails north of Laramie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A train derailed north of Lararmie on Saturday morning.

No injuries occurred when the train derailed around 6 a.m., said Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza. She said the derailment occurred near Bosler, a tiny enclave about 15 minutes north of Laramie.

The train, which was comprised of 57 rail cars, was carrying corn when it came off the tracks, Espinoza said.

Union Pacific has dispatched heavy equipment to clear the area and determine what may have caused the accident, she said.

The train was on its way to Rawlins from North Platte, Nebraska.

People also took to social media on Saturday to post photos and videos of the derailment. The photos showed what appeared to be grain spilling out of the mangled cars, some of which were upside down.

