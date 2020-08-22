 Skip to main content
Train derails north of Laramie
breaking

Train derails north of Laramie

  • Updated
Trail derailment

Train cars lie mangled north of Laramie on Saturday after a derailment.

 Courtesy

A train derailed north of Lararmie on Saturday morning. 

No injuries occurred when the train derailed around 6 a.m., said Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza. She said the derailment occurred near Bosler, a tiny enclave about 15 minutes north of Laramie.

The train, which was comprised of 57 rail cars, was carrying corn when it came off the tracks, Espinoza said. 

Union Pacific has dispatched heavy equipment to clear the area and determine what may have caused the accident, she said.

The train was on its way to Rawlins from North Platte, Nebraska. 

People also took to social media on Saturday to post photos and videos of the derailment. The photos showed what appeared to be grain spilling out of the mangled cars, some of which were upside down.

