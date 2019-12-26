You are the owner of this article.
Train derails overnight in Carbon County, none injured
A train jumped the tracks early Thursday morning west of Medicine Bow. The 21 derailed cars were carrying mixed freight at the time of the crash.

 Courtesy, Quade Palm

A train derailed early Thursday morning in Carbon County. Nobody was injured or killed.

A railroad spokesman said the train derailed at about 3:30 a.m. approximately 10 miles west of Medicine Bow. 

The train was carrying mixed freight, said spokesman Tim McMahan, when 21 cars jumped the tracks. There were no hazardous materials on board.

Carbon County Undersheriff Shawn Kelley on Thursday morning confirmed that nobody was injured. He said Union Pacific Railroad informed the law enforcement agency of the wreck, but the sheriff's office did not respond. 

Video from the scene provided to the Star-Tribune indicates the nature of the shipment: among the contents spilled from about a dozen toppled train cars are potatoes, onions and lumber.

Quade Palm, who shot the footage, said that County Road 115 was closed by the wreck. Palm said the train's locomotive remained on the tracks Thursday morning; the derailment took place somewhere midway down the train's set of cars.

Palm's property, across which the railroad travels, did not appear to suffer damage, he said.

The railroad is investigating the cause of the derailment.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Shane Sanderson is a Star-Tribune reporter who primarily covers criminal justice. Sanderson is a proud University of Missouri graduate. Lately, he’s been reading Cormac McCarthy and cooking Italian food. He writes about his own life in his free time.

