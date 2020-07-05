Travelers flocking to Bighorn National Forest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BUFFALO — After months cooped up inside, travelers from across the country have made a beeline for the wide-open spaces of the Bighorn National Forest this spring.

“One thing we’ve noticed this year is that we had visitors earlier than usual and in places they don’t always tend to go,” said U.S. Forest Service public affairs officer Sara Evans Kirol. “That trend has kind of continued throughout the summer. We have heard from our rangers that they’ve run into people on backcountry trails where they usually don’t see anybody. We don’t have any hard data, but the general feel and the anecdotal information point to more people in the forest overall. It definitely seems like people have a newfound interest in nature.”

While the Forest Service doesn’t have a tally of just how many more users are using the forest, nationally, recreation trade groups are reporting a huge uptick in consumer interest in camping. A recent survey by the RV Industry Association found that 20% of U.S. residents surveyed have become more interested in RV travel than in flying, cruises and hotel or rental stays amid coronavirus concerns.

And RV sales are evidence of that newfound interest in camping. RV sales in some areas have increased by as much as 170% over the same time period last year, according to the RV Industry Association.