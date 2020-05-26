Treasure hunter banned from Yellowstone

Christensen then had to “scoot” down to the river and was unable to get back to his rope, requiring a rescue by 11 National Park Service personnel, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon Beeny. She said the operation was “incredibly dangerous.”

One ranger had to descend into the canyon to retrieve Christensen. On their way up, Christensen said multiple times that “he didn’t think he could go on and requested a helicopter” to evacuate him, Beeny said. However, no helicopter was available amid the snowy winter conditions.

“If he [Christensen] had thought this through, behaved less recklessly, he may have known all of this, but instead he placed his own life and the lives of his rescuers in danger with his descent,” Beeny said.

In an interview this month, Christensen said his request for a helicopter was taken out of context.

“We started climbing up the hill and I said, ‘Jesus, this is arduous.’ Even the guy that came down for me said it was kind of cumbersome,” he said. “Then I said it would have been a better thing to send a [expletive] helicopter. And that’s all I said in passing, and now all of a sudden they throw that in there — that I needed a helicopter. That’s one of the things I couldn’t defend myself about.”

Sentencing