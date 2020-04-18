Tribal court says violators of stay-at-home order on reservation could face jail time or fine

Tribal leaders say the measure — more aggressive than actions taken by most other governments in the state — is necessary to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness that many tribal members are more susceptible to because of living in crowded homes or preexisting health problems.

It’s unclear if any tribal members who have allegedly violated the order have faced any punishment from the court or if reservation police have cited anybody.

For the most part, reservation residents have mostly started to adhere to the order, Eastern Shoshone Business Council Vice-Chairwoman Karen Snyder said. Still, she said, she too often sees too many vehicles parked outside buildings on the reservation, shopping at the grocery store or younger people congregating in places like parking lots.

The most frequent violators, she stated, are the younger people on the reservation.

“If there’s a population that definitely needs some emphasis or some education and some awareness, it’s our young people,” Snyder said.