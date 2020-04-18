Tribal court says violators of stay-at-home order on reservation could face jail time or fine

Violators of a stay-at-home order on the Wind River Reservation could face fines or jail time, though it is unclear if the court or police have yet taken such steps.
The Wind River Tribal Court earlier this month said that violators of a stay-at-home order tribal leaders issued earlier this month could be fined $150 or spend 30 days in jail. The court also said tribal members must follow any medical professional “directives,” including orders to self-isolate or quarantine, relating to COVID-19. The opinion came as other agencies are grappling with how to enforce similar orders across the state.
“The resolution is adopted pursuant to the inherent authority of the Tribes to protect the health and welfare of Tribal members and all persons within the Wind River Reservation and is made (in) response to the public health emergency resulting from the presence and community spread of the COVID-19 virus,” tribal court judge Janet Millard wrote in the court’s opinion. “Such a violation (of the order) is punishable as contempt of Court pursuant to the Shoshone and Arapaho Law & Order Code.”
On April 1, the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council — which oversees shared government functions of the reservation’s two tribes — passed a resolution ordering all tribal members to stay home, allowing them to leave only when seeking medical care or to shop for groceries and other necessary supplies. Workers in essential fields, like health care, are exempt from the order.
Tribal leaders say the measure — more aggressive than actions taken by most other governments in the state — is necessary to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness that many tribal members are more susceptible to because of living in crowded homes or preexisting health problems.
It’s unclear if any tribal members who have allegedly violated the order have faced any punishment from the court or if reservation police have cited anybody.
For the most part, reservation residents have mostly started to adhere to the order, Eastern Shoshone Business Council Vice-Chairwoman Karen Snyder said. Still, she said, she too often sees too many vehicles parked outside buildings on the reservation, shopping at the grocery store or younger people congregating in places like parking lots.
The most frequent violators, she stated, are the younger people on the reservation.
“If there’s a population that definitely needs some emphasis or some education and some awareness, it’s our young people,” Snyder said.
Otherwise, most other tribal members seem to be taking the virus seriously, following guidelines like social distancing and wearing masks when in public at places like the Walmart in Riverton and limiting how many people they allow inside their home at one time, she said.
While Snyder explained it was difficult to enact an order that the court now says has legal consequences for ignoring, the move was necessary to protect tribal citizens.
"We need them to stay home," she said. "It's imperative that individuals stay home."
Health experts and Native American advocacy organizations have said the virus poses extra danger to Indigenous people and reservation communities, because of often overcrowded housing situations and the higher rates of health conditions Indigenous people suffer from that make them more susceptible to contracting the respiratory virus, or suffering from its more serious side effects.
“The order that we have has now been validated through the Wind River Tribal Court, that people could be subject to penalty,” Snyder said. “We have gone way above and beyond what unfortunately everybody around us has done, but we want to do absolutely everything that we can do to protect and flatten the curve.”
