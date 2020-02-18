Tribal ID voting registration bill moves closer to becoming law

A proposal to make it easier for Indigenous people to use their tribal identification when registering to vote is advancing in the Wyoming Legislature.

The bill — prompted by concerns that tribal members had difficulties registering to vote in the 2018 election — easily passed its third reading in the House of Representatives on Friday and now must go through the Senate.

If passed, the bill would make it clear that members of the Eastern Shoshone or Northern Arapaho tribes can use their tribal identification cards as the sole means of registering to vote if they contain their driver’s license number, if they have one, or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

“My goal with this bill was to educate people,” said Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Fort Washakie, adding that she is “feeling pretty good about” how far the bill has advanced and its prospects moving forward.

Clifford, a Northern Arapaho tribal member, is one of the bill’s authors.