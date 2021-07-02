Tribal leaders hope Wyoming follows Colorado's lead on mascot ban, tuition

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Education is essential to our community and the sovereignty of all Native people,” Ridgley said Monday. “I thank Governor Polis and Colorado legislators who’ve taken this important step to improve our access to colleges and universities while simultaneously striking down harmful school mascots that promote racist, derogatory stereotypes against American Indians.”

At least five high schools in Wyoming still use American Indian mascots or as names for their sports teams. Two of them are on the reservation and have deep ties to the communities there: Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens Indian School.

“Wyoming Indian, we did that as a community,” Dresser said. “It shows the strength of the community and the tribes.”

Cheyenne Central’s mascot, however, is an American Indian, and Worland High and Star Valley High both depict an American Indian as the face of their sports teams.

“They think they’re honoring us, but they’re not,” Dresser said. “It’s 2021; when you use caricatures as Native American Peoples, it’s harmful for individuals.”

While Wyoming hasn’t banned Native American mascots or offered a discount for Native American college students, Dresser hopes to have similar conversations with Wyoming lawmakers soon.

“This just shows Colorado’s view on the tribes,” he said. “They’re honoring us by fulfilling a lot of the treaties.”

