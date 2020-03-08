Tribal members continue to push for medical marijuana legalization on reservation

For example, she said an outspoken elder attended Friday’s event and asked many questions about the benefits of medical marijuana and CBD oil. After being convinced that she wouldn’t be “flopping around” high, she took some of the oil to hopefully help ease her aching bones. (Cannabidiol – also known as CBD – can be extracted from hemp and its psychoactive cousin to treat seizures and other medical conditions, or as a supplement.)

“I thought that was a big step,” she said. “She will now go back out and tell everybody we are doing a good thing because there’s still quite a bit that are hesitant.”

The group, which has received help from advocates and businesses in the industry to educate the community, hopes to continue to hold informational events around the area, Shongutsie said. The group had previously hosted other meetings on the reservation to discuss their ideas and address any concerns around the time it first came up during a General Council meeting.

One advocate who has helped the Eastern Shoshone group is Melisa Sparks, who along with her husband, Kenneth, educate the public about medical marijuana. They said they plan to stay in the area to continue to assist with outreach efforts, and with implementation if proposals pass in General Council.