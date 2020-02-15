Tribal officials discuss challenges and solutions to addressing reservation housing crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Further complicating the problem for the tribes, Goggles and Washakie explained, is a confusing patchwork of land ownership status within the reservation’s boundaries and voluminous and cumbersome application requirements for federal dollars.

But one recent success for the Northern Arapaho was a nearly $5 million award from the federal government, Goggles said. That money will be used to build 20 affordable housing units in the Great Plains area of Arapahoe called Chief Black Coal Housing.

Encouraging ownership

For Washakie, pushing home ownership is one way to address the housing crisis among the Eastern Shoshone. He said the tribe would start a program to work with renters — even those with no or poor credit — to convert them to homeowners eventually.

“I believe our people should have their own homes (to) have something to pass to their grandkids,” he said.

While the tribe hasn’t built any new housing units since 1996, Washakie said it has been busy updating its units, with new metal roofs, for example. But what doesn’t help is when tenants trash or don’t maintain their homes, leaving the tribe to pay for restoration, which has strained Washakie’s budget.