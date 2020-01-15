Tribe elects former tribal court judge to business council in special election, unofficial results show

Members of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe elected a former tribal court judge as the tribe’s newest Business Council member in a special election on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

With 27.6 percent of the 409 votes cast, John Robert St. Clair is set to take the sixth seat on the tribe’s Business Council. Tuesday’s election was called after the council’s co-chairman Leslie Shakespeare resigned in November to take a different position.

Shakespeare’s Business Council colleague, Karen Snyder, was then chosen by other council members to take the vacated co-chair position.

St. Clair, the first chief judge of the Wind River Tribal Court, narrowly defeated the current and embattled chief judge of the court, Sara Robinson, by four votes.