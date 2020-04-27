Tribes set up temporary housing for Fremont County's transient population to quarantine or self-isolate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The emergence of a coronavirus cluster within the Fremont County transient population has highlighted the challenge of managing the virus when it starts to spread among homeless groups.

With a group of transient residents in Fremont County testing positive for the coronavirus last week — contributing to a recent steep rise in reported cases — a health official says the county is setting up temporary housing to keep them isolated and monitor their health. Meanwhile, an official said the county would stop breaking down cases by municipality because of reports that some on social media had been spreading rumors and harassment.

But convincing the transient population to stay in one place, away from others, while meeting their needs, poses a challenge. Even monitoring and keeping those with confirmed or likely cases has been, and will continue to be, difficult, according to Dr. Paul Ebbert, chief medical officer at the Northern Arapaho-operated Wind River Family and Community Healthcare. In addition to often having preexisting health conditions, members of the community often struggle with addiction.

“It’s not so much to keep them all in one place as it is to allow them to quarantine safely in a place where they have adequate services and food without them having to ask family members to risk being exposed,” he said.