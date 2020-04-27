Tribes set up temporary housing for Fremont County's transient population to quarantine or self-isolate

The emergence of a coronavirus cluster within the Fremont County transient population has highlighted the challenge of managing the virus when it starts to spread among homeless groups.
With a group of transient residents in Fremont County testing positive for the coronavirus last week — contributing to a recent steep rise in reported cases — a health official says the county is setting up temporary housing to keep them isolated and monitor their health. Meanwhile, an official said the county would stop breaking down cases by municipality because of reports that some on social media had been spreading rumors and harassment.
But convincing the transient population to stay in one place, away from others, while meeting their needs, poses a challenge. Even monitoring and keeping those with confirmed or likely cases has been, and will continue to be, difficult, according to Dr. Paul Ebbert, chief medical officer at the Northern Arapaho-operated Wind River Family and Community Healthcare. In addition to often having preexisting health conditions, members of the community often struggle with addiction.
“It’s not so much to keep them all in one place as it is to allow them to quarantine safely in a place where they have adequate services and food without them having to ask family members to risk being exposed,” he said.
And those same people may be hesitant to quarantine or self-isolate because they might not have access to alcohol or be tempted to leave wherever they are when they feel the need to drink, he said.
Ebbert said that community can be a challenge because they’ll often spend time in Riverton, congregating with others, potentially doing risky things like sharing bottles, before going home or to stay with a relative. Using a man who was part of that transient community who tested positive but didn’t finish his quarantine period as an example, Ebbert said those concerns about moving from place to place and infecting others caused the tribes to be aggressive about testing those who are known to be a part of the Riverton transient population.
“Sometimes they’ll go (to Riverton) and then they’ll wander back in to their homes, their relatives’ homes, which is a huge risk, obviously, especially to the elders of the tribe,” he said. “So we decided to do some targeted testing in Riverton where we would actually go out and find these people. … And as those tests would come back, they had a lot of positives. A lot of that community was infected.”
As of Monday afternoon, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county stood at 98, up from 53 on Friday, according to the Fremont County Incident Management team. It is now the most cases in any Wyoming county.
Part of the increase over the weekend was among area grocery store workers who didn’t exhibit any symptoms of the virus, according to county officials. They didn’t specify the number of employees who tested positive or where they worked.
The other population mostly responsible for the spike, according to officials, is the area’s transient population. At least 10, with more expected, tested positive last week, the Incident Management Team said Friday, adding that county and tribal officials were deciding how to manage that cluster.
The jump in cases doesn’t necessarily signal more rapid transmission, but is a result of expanded testing and contact tracing, Ebbert and Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brain Gee said separately in a Monday news release.
Ebbert and Incident Management Team spokesman Mike Jones said they expect the number of confirmed cases to continue to surge as the county increases its testing capabilities and the tribes and county more aggressively conduct contact tracing.
The Northern Arapaho Tribe hired a company to build temporary housing for the area’s transient population, and for those already with the virus, to self-isolate or quarantine, Ebbert said. They had been temporarily housed at a tribal gym on the reservation, with some being quarantined at the Wind River Hotel & Casino with other tribal members in quarantine.
But because of existing health problems, and having to deal with other problems like addiction, he said it’s been hard to keep that population in one place, and he anticipates those struggles will continue. And many other tribal members who are quarantining at the casino have raised concerns about members of the transient community going back and forth or bringing others to the casino.
The temporary housing, however, will allow members of that community to voluntarily go to self-isolate and avoid potentially infecting family members while also receiving meals and medical treatment, Ebbert said.
Pointing fingers
Some say the increase in cases, attributed partly to cases among Riverton’s transient population, and recent deaths of tribal members has fueled worries about some trying to place blame on one group for the virus’ spread in Fremont County.
The county’s first confirmed case originated at the Showboat retirement facility, spreading among residents and staff before it became more widespread across Fremont County and the Wind River Reservation.
“We have had some concerns about backlash in the community (and) we’ve had some tribal members harassed even though … it’s not something that started in the Native community,” Ebbert said.
That caused the county to stop breaking down case numbers by location, Fremont County Incident Management Team spokesman Mike Jones said. Until late last week, the county had been specifying the communities — like Lander, Riverton, Dubois or the Wind River Reservation — in which the confirmed patients lived.
“We’ve heard of some incidents and so we’ve decided not to separate out where these cases are coming because of that,” he said, adding that a lot of the incidents he had heard about were on social media.
During a web address last week, Eastern Shoshone Business Council Vice-Chair Karen Snyder attempted to quell any rumors that the first confirmed case came from the reservation while encouraging “unity, collaboration and open, candid discussions” and working to “flatten the curve.”
Gee, the Fremont County public health officer, said last week during a press conference that “numbers can also be hurtful, as they can make us ... point fingers,” adding that the virus indiscriminately infects people, especially when in close contact.
“COVID 19 did not start on the Wind River Reservation — our tribal members were exposed through an exposure outside of our borders,” Snyder said in her address. “Please do not place blame or point fingers, as that is the type of divisive behavior that creates barriers.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.