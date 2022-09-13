Tricolored bat becomes second deemed endangered this year

A second bat species found in Wyoming has been recommended for Endangered Species Act protections.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday proposed listing the tricolored bat, a tiny species whose habitat stretches from the Atlantic Coast to the eastern edge of Wyoming, as endangered.

A fungal disease called white-nose syndrome that is causing mass bat die-offs across North America is present across 59% of tricolored bats’ range, an agency review determined. Affected tricolored bat populations have already plummeted by more than 90%.

“White-nose syndrome is decimating hibernating bat species like the tricolored bat at unprecedented rates,” Martha Williams, director of the Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a written statement. “Bats play such an important role in ensuring a healthy ecosystem.”

The disease has been identified in bats in 38 states and eight Canadian provinces, the agency said. It interrupts infected individuals’ hibernation, causing them to become dehydrated, starve or freeze during the winter, and can kill entire colonies. There is no known cure.

Researchers confirmed last spring that white-nose syndrome had reached Wyoming. Four bats captured at Devils Tower National Monument tested positive for the fungus in May 2021, several years after the state documented its first suspected case.

Nationally, efforts to better identify, manage and treat the disease are ongoing, the Fish and Wildlife Service noted.

Tricolored bats are the second of Wyoming’s 18 bat species to be proposed for listing. But white nose syndrome poses a risk to at least eight, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The fungus “has the potential to affect many of the bat species that occur in Wyoming, but it is unknown how the disease will affect bat populations in the state. However, evidence from portions of North America where WNS has occurred for some time suggests that most hibernating bats will potentially face large declines,” the state agency said in a 2020 report.

Thursday’s announcement follows a similar decision in March for the northern long-eared bat, another species that was prevalent across the U.S. — including the northeastern corner of Wyoming — before the spread of white-nose syndrome over the last couple of decades caused its numbers to collapse.

The northern long-eared bat is currently listed as threatened.

For both species, white-nose syndrome tops a long list of other concerns. Population declines have left them increasingly vulnerable to habitat disturbance from human development and from the shifting weather patterns and worsening natural disasters caused by climate change.