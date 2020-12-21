Trona mines lead public health campaign to combat COVID-19 in southwest Wyoming

But the initiative will likely stand out from other public health messaging seen throughout the pandemic. The key to this campaign, Ciner's Rood explained, will be to keep the message fun. He called it "a softer approach."

"It’s challenging to come up with messaging — whether it is wearing masks or getting vaccinated down the road — that doesn’t sound like we’re preaching to people," admitted Caplan, of Genesis Alkali. "Because, we do have a part of the population that is obviously resistant to these kinds of things."

The industry leaders think skeptical residents will rally around the public health guidelines and make safe choices if they see doing so will help keep large employers open or the economy humming along.

"Look, we need to keep our workplaces open — whether it’s a trona mine or a mom and pop shop downtown — we need to keep these businesses open to keep Wyoming going," Rood said.

Both are hopeful the campaign's fresh, whimsical and bold approach will have some influence.

"I think we came up with something creative," Caplan said with a smile.

There's a sense of urgency weighing on mineral operators in southwest Wyoming.