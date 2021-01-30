‘Trout in the Classroom’ comes to Torrington Middle School

“There’s already teachers reaching out about doing it next year,” Krul said.

Mike Jensen, Wyoming Council Coordinator for Trout Unlimited, delivered the trout eggs to Krul’s classroom in early January. He said he’s looking forward to keeping track of Krul’s students’ work and getting more Wyoming schools involved moving forward, especially on the eastern side of the state where there’s a lack in major trout fisheries.

“We’re here to help support her and her students to make this a positive environmental education program experience for the students,” Jensen said.

The sixth-grade science curriculum runs the gamut of subjects -- space, ecosystems, cells, etc. -- but reading a textbook can’t compare to the six-month long task of keeping organisms alive. As they move into lessons on multicellular organisms, Krul places one of the eggs that won’t survive after a tank-cleaning mishap under the microscope so the class could see a living cell up close and in-person.

Unfortunately, the majority of the trout hatched from their transparent, orange shells on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when students were off from school, so when they returned from the long weekend, eggs were suddenly fingerlings. And one day, weeks from now, when they cross the threshold, fingerlings will have developed into fry.