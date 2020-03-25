Truckers ‘proudly’ drive on amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Gordon on Friday issued an executive order loosening restrictions on truck load weights and the number of hours a driver can work when delivering urgent supplies for the COVID-19 response. The order followed and mirrored one issued at the federal level, Wyoming Department of Transportation Public Affairs Manager Doug McGee said.

This weekend, a winter storm and a subsequent pile-up closed a stretch of I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. Communicating with drivers through social media channels and mailing lists, Wyoming Highway Patrol and WDOT officials put together a convoy of 26 trucks carrying the sorts of supplies deemed essential to the COVID-19 response. The convoy was escorted by snowplows and patrol vehicles around the closure using Highway 210, which runs parallel to I-80 and was also closed to the general public.

The list of supplies in Gordon’s order extended beyond medical supplies to include water and food, heating oil, motor fuel and agricultural product and supplies including livestock feed.

The pandemic has also heightened everyday material concerns. Panicked shoppers have cleared grocery store shelves of essential items. Toilet paper and bulk non-perishable foods as well as the thermometers, hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies needed to follow official prevention guidelines are all in short supply.