Trump endorses Lummis for Wyoming's Senate seat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed Cynthia Lummis for Wyoming's open U.S. Senate seat.

Lummis is the front-runner in a 10-candidate race for the Republican nomination for the seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring.

"Lummis is a friend of mine and a great woman," Trump said in a pair of tweets posted Thursday evening. "She is running for Senate in the very Special State of Wyoming. Cynthia is Strongly for our Military, our Vets, and protection of the Second Amendment. She will be a great Senator, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Lummis served eight years as Wyoming's lone U.S. representative, leaving office in January 2017. A former Wyoming state treasurer and lawmaker, she is the biggest name in the Senate race and has run as an enthusiastic supporter of the president, whom she said she would be "holding her nose" to vote for when he ran in 2016.

The endorsement from Trump, who polls show is more popular in Wyoming than almost any other state, comes five days before Wyoming's primary election.