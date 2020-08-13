Trump endorses Lummis for Wyoming's Senate seat

President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed Cynthia Lummis for Wyoming's open U.S. Senate seat.
Lummis is the front-runner in a 10-candidate race for the Republican nomination for the seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring.
"Lummis is a friend of mine and a great woman," Trump said in a pair of tweets posted Thursday evening. "She is running for Senate in the very Special State of Wyoming. Cynthia is Strongly for our Military, our Vets, and protection of the Second Amendment. She will be a great Senator, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
Lummis served eight years as Wyoming's lone U.S. representative, leaving office in January 2017. A former Wyoming state treasurer and lawmaker, she is the biggest name in the Senate race and has run as an enthusiastic supporter of the president, whom she said she would be "holding her nose" to vote for when he ran in 2016.
The endorsement from Trump, who polls show is more popular in Wyoming than almost any other state, comes five days before Wyoming's primary election.
“I am honored to have the endorsement of President Trump,” Lummis said in a statement released shortly after Trump posted the endorsement. “Right now, it is more important than ever that we follow President Trump’s lead and put America First! In the U.S. Senate, I’ll stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States from overseas and get our economy back on track. With support from the people of Wyoming, I look forward to working with President Trump to launch the Great American Comeback.”
Lummis has also been endorsed by both of Wyoming's current senators, Enzi and John Barrasso. Along with political support from some of the GOP's biggest names, she's raised more money than the rest of the Senate field, which includes Converse County Commissioner Robert Short and Bryan Miller, a retired Air Force officer who won the Wyoming Republican Party central committee straw poll earlier this summer.
