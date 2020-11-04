Twelve more Wyomingites die from COVID-19, health department reports

Local, state and federal health experts have warned that more deaths are inevitable as cases continue to surge. Wyoming has more than 5,000 active cases, and has recorded exponential growth in new cases reported daily, and the number of patients hospitalized statewide. Currently 138 people are hospitalized for the virus in Wyoming - the most of any point in the pandemic so far.

Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.

Cases tapered off somewhat in August but surged in September to levels previously unseen in Wyoming. That trend has continued into October, with the state setting new highs for cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

