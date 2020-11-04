Twelve more Wyomingites die from COVID-19, health department reports

Twelve more Wyoming residents have died from COVID-19, the state Health Department reported Wednesday.
The 12 deaths are the most reported by Wyoming health officials at one time and put the state's total COVID-19 death toll at 105. Five of the 12 deaths announced occurred late last month, according to the department.
Health officials announced six coronavirus deaths on Monday. Combined, the total announced this week is higher than the death toll in all months in Wyoming save for October, when the state announced 37 deaths.
The deaths reported are as follows:
- an older adult Albany County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Big Horn County woman died late last month. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized or had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility;
- an older adult Big Horn County man died late last month. It’s unclear whether the man was hospitalized or had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility;
- an older adult Campbell County man died last month. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Converse County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Fremont County woman died last month. The woman was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Fremont County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Natrona County man died last month. The man was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Platte County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an adult Sweetwater County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Sweetwater County man died within the last week. The man was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Local, state and federal health experts have warned that more deaths are inevitable as cases continue to surge. Wyoming has more than 5,000 active cases, and has recorded exponential growth in new cases reported daily, and the number of patients hospitalized statewide. Currently 138 people are hospitalized for the virus in Wyoming - the most of any point in the pandemic so far.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.
Cases tapered off somewhat in August but surged in September to levels previously unseen in Wyoming. That trend has continued into October, with the state setting new highs for cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
