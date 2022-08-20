Twenty-one new citizens from 10 countries recognized at Grand Teton ceremony

JACKSON — Alina Lobacheva was planning to be in Wyoming for only a few months.

The Russian doctor and professor came to study American college students’ health as a Fulbright scholar at the University of Wyoming.

Then she fell in love with Bill Plummer.

The well-known upright bass player was up on stage when Lobacheva was out one night with her host professor’s family. Plummer came to their table to chat.

They exchanged emails.

From opposite ends of the earth, the unlikely pair became devoted pen pals.

When Lobacheva returned to Wyoming for additional research, Plummer proposed. The newlyweds — each entering later stages of life — moved to Idaho. Then, when Plummer’s declining health moved him to family in Arizona, Lobacheva settled in Jackson, where she now works as a massage therapist.

She describes massage as an essential part of health care in Russia and sees her current practice as a continuation of her medical background.

On Friday, Aug. 5, Lobacheva was officially granted full citizenship at a naturalization ceremony in Grand Teton National Park, joining a cohort of 21 new citizens from 10 countries: Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Mercedes Caso De Azcarraga, 62, grew up visiting the United States from her home in Mexico City. She described the nations as “next door neighbors.”

“I knew the language and loved the country,” she said.

The retired nonprofit worker and mother of five moved to San Diego in 1985 with her husband, who is also from Mexico City. Her children now live in New York, California and Hawaii.

“This feels like our country,” Azcarraga said. “I’m grateful to Mexico and proud of my heritage, but at this stage in life this is where I want to be.”

A rainy Friday didn’t seem to dampen spirits for Wyoming’s newest citizens, who appreciated the chance to share their immigration stories and hear from Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin.

Anahi Carmona Childs, 40, said, “It feels good to be done.”

“It takes years to get to this point; I’m grateful it’s over,” she said.

Childs submitted her citizenship papers a year and a half ago. Twelve months later she drove to Casper for an interview. From 120 potential questions, officials asked Childs about her state representatives and U.S. history.

“I was a bit nervous, but it was very smooth,” she recalled. “The person who did my interview was friendly and smiling.”

Candidates are typically asked 10 questions and need six correct answers. Childs nailed the first six perfectly.

“That was great,” she said.

Born on the Yucatan Peninsula in southern Mexico, Childs first came to the United States to study English as a college student.

In Utah she discovered a “different kind of living.” People lived in houses without fences, and their windows were free from the heavy metal shutters she remembered in Mexico. The streets weren’t exactly paved in gold, but the feeling was one of “freedom.”

Childs now works as an assistant manager for the Huff House Inn and Cabins in Jackson, training employees from Mexico. With her husband, a Wyoming native, she is raising twin 9-year-old daughters and expecting a third.

As part of her oath, Childs said, she had to “renounce” Mexico — even vowing to fight against her native country if the United States ever went to war with its southern neighbor.

The tone of Friday’s ceremony, however, was more encouraging.

Grand Teton’s Deputy Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail — the first Indian American to lead a national park in that capacity — encouraged new citizens to remember their roots and to blend their culture with American values. He said the national parks now belong to them.

For Englishwoman Fiona Wilson, 58, the ceremony came a day before her wedding. Like Lobacheva, Wilson has been living in the U.S. for years on a green card. That certificate allowed her to raise two children, build a house in Jackson and with a partner open a daycare — Little Acorns.

On Monday, just days after Grand Teton’s ceremony, the well-dressed Lobacheva high-heeled her way to the clerk’s office to register to vote.

Clerk’s office employee Kate Daigle explained the separate Republican and Democratic primary ballots like choosing a favorite football team. Lobacheva tried to think of an equivalent in Russian sports.

Ultimately, she selected a Republican ballot and made her way to cast her first votes, grinning all the while.