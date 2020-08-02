Twenty years later, Tax Reform 2000 finds new relevance in Wyoming in light of state's fiscal woes

Other concepts include a competitive corporate income tax ($23 million per year, according to the LSO) and a broader sales tax base capable of generating equivalent revenues off the service and tourism economy the state has worked to cultivate.

"South Dakota hasn't found a service it won't tax," Wyoming Director of Revenue Dan Noble said Tuesday. "With the exception of health care, everything else — digital services, professional services, accounting, legal — everything is taxed. We need to consider that our existing tax structure maybe could still serve us well if we look at how to approach it from that perspective."

Those types of reform, said Noble, will not have an immediate impact, likely taking 18-24 months to begin returning revenues for the state. With state budget officials already acknowledging that a lack of cuts or taxes will likely dry the state’s savings accounts within the next two years, the unpopular choice could become a necessary one and pose an existential question for voters headed to the polls this August.

“Real tax reform measures are going to have to wait after the election, after the dust settles,” Case said. “That’s just how it’s going to be, and why this election is so important. And I’m sorry, but if someone has a billboard saying they’re not to raise taxes or they sign a pledge committing to not raising taxes, they’re not being fair to Wyoming or to your grandchildren.”

