There have been two 3.5 magnitude or greater earthquakes in Wyoming since Saturday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

On Monday, there was a 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded just after 3 a.m. about 33 miles south of Ten Sleep.

One local reported some strong shaking, but it was estimated that only light shaking occurred, according to the report. It was mild enough to miss as most people were likely sleeping when it happened.

There was also a 3.5 earthquake about four miles from Kelly, which occurred at 6:22 p.m. on Saturday. So far, 71 Wyomingites and three people from Idaho reported feeling some shaking.

A majority of those responses were from Jackson, but people in Kelly, Bondurant, Wilson, Etna, Basin, Pinedale and Moose also noticed the small quake.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of between three and four are often felt, but rarely cause damage.

All of Wyoming's recorded earthquakes can be found on the USGS website; there were nine in the state as of 1 p.m. Tuesday ranging from 0.5 to 2.4 in magnitude in the area south-southwest of Mammoth.

