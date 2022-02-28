 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two bills expanding oversight to misconduct and discrimination complaints within Wyoming Military clear chambers of origin

Deployment (copy)

Two bills expanding oversight of sexual misconduct and discrimination complaints within the Wyoming Military have cleared their chamber of origin.

 Josh Galemore file, Star-Tribune

Two bills designed to root out sexual misconduct and gender discrimination in the Wyoming Military Department have cleared their chambers of origin, and are beginning the second half of their legislative journeys.

The first, Senate File 45, would require the Wyoming Military Department to provide lawmakers and the governor’s office with a report every year detailing misconduct and discrimination complaints by employees, as well as any changes to its processes for investigating them.

House Bill 53, meanwhile, directs the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services to help the military department investigate certain kinds of employee grievances. It’d establish and fund a new position within workforce services to help make this possible.

So far, both bills have climbed the legislative ladder relatively unchanged.

One amendment to House Bill 53 sets aside more money for the new Department of Workforce Services investigator: $226,336 instead of the original $201,188. The extra $25,000 would let the department fill that position as soon as the bill passes into law, Rep. Joe MacGuire, R-Casper, explained in a House Floor session Feb. 16. He said the money would last until the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

People are also reading…

The bills were drafted after former Wyoming National Guard employees last year came forward with concerns about how the state military handles allegations of misconduct and discrimination.

Their stories were featured in an investigation by WyoFile and Wyoming Public Media in October, which found the Wyoming Military Department repeatedly failed to address complaints of workplace hostility.

Senate File 45 passed its third reading Feb. 17; and House Bill 53, on Feb. 18. The bills have now swapped chambers, and await consideration by the House and Senate transportation, highways and military affairs committees, respectively.

Bills up for consideration in the State Legislature are voted on by lawmakers nine times before they’re passed into law. At nearly every stage, legislators can propose changes to the bills’ language.

Because it’s a budget legislative session this year, non-budget bills have to pass a two-thirds introductory vote before they’re heard in their respective chambers.

Once a bill is successfully introduced, it’s sent to a committee for a more in-depth look. Upon getting a nod of approval from the committee, it’s voted on three times in its chamber of introduction. If it clears all those votes, it’s sent to the opposite chamber for another three votes.

