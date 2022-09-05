Two Cody students named as Special Olympics US Youth Ambassadors

Cody High School will represent Special Olympics Wyoming as a member of the newest cohort of Special Olympics U.S. Youth Ambassadors, according to a press release from Special Olympics Wyoming.

“The 2022-2024 class of U.S. Youth Ambassadors consists of 14 youth leaders with and without intellectual disabilities who are striving to make the nation a more inclusive place for all,” the release states. Brindi Brittain, a senior, and Adrian Wood, a junior, will act “as advocates, share stories, and demonstrate the values of Inclusive Youth Leadership across the country.”

“We are so proud of Brindi and Adrian for being selected as Special Olympics U.S. Youth Ambassadors. These young leaders are champions for inclusion; with this platform they will be able to advocate for inclusion not only in Cody, but around Wyoming and our country,” said Jen Haines, president and CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming.

Outside of being a U.S. Youth Ambassador, Brittain is also the mascot for Cody High School’s football team and the local junior hockey team. Wood enjoys Eggo waffles and the movie “Get Smart” and recounts her favorite memory with Special Olympics as being the time that she met Spiderman at a swim meet, the release states.

Brittain and Wood “are strong representatives for Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools — a strategy that creates sports, leadership and whole school engagement opportunities for students with and without intellectual disabilities.”