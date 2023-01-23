Two die after being trapped in snow-filled semi-truck during Wyoming crash

Two men died early Sunday along Interstate 80 when the windshield of the semi-truck they were traveling in detached during a crash and they were buried under roughly 2 feet of snow.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the two men as driver Keith Koehler II, 39, and passenger Tyler Judd, 40. Both were from Missouri.

The crash occurred while their Volvo tractor-trailer was heading east on Interstate 80 in Uinta County at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Volvo drifted off the road to the left and into the median. Koehler then turned hard back to the right and back onto the highway, the highway patrol reported.

The trailer rolled a quarter-turn onto the driver's side as the semi crossed the eastbound lanes and traveled into the road ditch area of an interchange.

After the truck drove off the road, it rolled a quarter-turn onto the driver's side. The impact knocked loose the windshield and the truck's cab and sleeper filled with snow as it slid forward and down an embankment, the highway patrol reported.

When the deep snow solidified, it trapped both men in the sleeper berth and neither could dig themselves out.

Due to the darkness and depth of the embankment, the tractor-trailer was not seen by passing drivers for roughly three hours. Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance workers finally noticed it.

The highway patrol says driver inattention and fatigue may have contributed to the wreck.

