Two die in Converse County crash

Two people died Saturday in Converse County when the pickup they were driving rolled over near Douglas.

Stephen Bradley Duane Williams, 30, and Cason C. Grant, 23, were both thrown from the truck and died at the scene, according to the Converse County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred shortly before noon Saturday on Cold Springs Road west of Douglas. Deputies, medics and firefighters responded to the crash and asked for a helicopter as well. When rescuers arrived, they found a red crew cab Chevrolet with Texas plates that had rolled down a steep hill. Medics determined both men were already dead.

The sheriff's office says it suspects alcohol use and speeding contributed to the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol Crash Investigation team will be assisting in the inquiry.

Williams and Grant resided and worked in Converse County, the sheriff's office says.