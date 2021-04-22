Two die in explosion at Shoshoni rail car facility

Two men died Wednesday in an explosion at a Shoshoni rail car repair facility, police there said.

The two men were found unresponsive inside a rail car tanker at Wasatch Railcar Repair after a loud explosion was heard southeast of town at around 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, Police Chief Chris Konija said in a statement.

Police arrived on scene four minutes after hearing the explosion and learned that two men were unresponsive inside a rail car tanker. Because of noxious gases, authorities asked for a specialized confined quarters team to respond from the Casper Fire Department.

The men's bodies were recovered from inside the tanker. Police said the Fremont County Coroner's Office would release their identifications pending notification of family members.

Police said the explosion's cause remains under investigation and would be coordinated with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Federal Railroad Association.

Wasatch Railcar Repair performs repairs on freight cars, according to the company's website. CEO John Rimmasch declined to comment Wednesday night.

