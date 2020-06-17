Two die in head-on collision in Washakie County
View Comments
editor's pick

Two die in head-on collision in Washakie County

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Washakie County crash

Two people died Wednesday morning when their vehicles collided head-on in Washakie County.

 Worland Fire Protection District #1 & Worland Volunteer Fire Department

Two people died Wednesday morning when their vehicles collided in Washakie County. 

The head-on crash happened about 6:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 169, according to the Worland Fire Protection District  No. 1 and Worland Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page. 

"Unfortunately, due to the extreme impact of the crash, both drivers succumbed to their injures at the scene," the post states.

The post did not detail the crash. Photos from the scene show the road was wet.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, which closed down the highway for about two hours as crews cleared the scene. 

Along with the fire department, Worland Police, Washakie County Ambulance, Washakie County Sheriff's Office, the highway patrol and the Department of Transportation assisted in the crash response.

View Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News