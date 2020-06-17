Two die in head-on collision in Washakie County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people died Wednesday morning when their vehicles collided in Washakie County.

The head-on crash happened about 6:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 169, according to the Worland Fire Protection District No. 1 and Worland Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

"Unfortunately, due to the extreme impact of the crash, both drivers succumbed to their injures at the scene," the post states.

The post did not detail the crash. Photos from the scene show the road was wet.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, which closed down the highway for about two hours as crews cleared the scene.

Along with the fire department, Worland Police, Washakie County Ambulance, Washakie County Sheriff's Office, the highway patrol and the Department of Transportation assisted in the crash response.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0