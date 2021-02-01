Two die in Interstate 25 crash in central Wyoming

Two peopled died early Friday when the SUV they were traveling in rolled three times along Interstate 25 near Kaycee.

Andrew Manginelli, 29, and Raul Garcia, 46, died after being thrown from the vehicle, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

A third, unidentified person was injured.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. Friday as the Durgano was heading south on Interstate 25. For some reason, it began to drift off the left side of the road and into the median, the highway patrol reported.

The driver steered hard back to the right, then over-corrected back to the left. The Durango slid off the highway and then rolled three times.

All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle.

The highway patrol is still determining who was driving, according to the report. They agency is also still investigating possible contributing factors.

Manginelli and Garcia were both Wyoming residents, the patrol reported.

