Two die in weather-related crashes in Wyoming

A North Carolina man died Thursday when a dump truck struck him while he was standing on the shoulder of Interstate 25 near Douglas, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Paul Wizamiar, 66, had been standing outside his Chevy S-10 pickup after it slid off the interstate amid icy conditions. A dump truck lost control on the icy highway and struck Wizamiar, pinning him between both vehicles, the highway patrol reported.

The dump truck then rolled onto its side and came to rest on top of the pickup.

A second crash on Thursday killed an 18-year-old Wyoming woman between Medicine Bow and Rock River. Julianna Smith was killed when a Ford Crown Victoria collided head-on with a Chrysler 200, the highway patrol reported.

The crash occurred amid freezing rain and blowing snow. The Ford lost control due to speed and poor road conditions, according to the highway patrol.

