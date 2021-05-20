Two die in Wyoming motorcycle crash

Two people died Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in Evanston, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The highway patrol identified the victims as Delbert Wayne Penny, 45, and Kristine Connie Alexakos, 43. Both lived in Evanston.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Harrison Boulevard in the southwestern Wyoming town. Penny was driving south on a 2010 Harley Davidson at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a slight curve to the left.

The motorcycle collided with a concrete sidewalk, and Penny and Alexakos were thrown from the bike, according to the highway patrol.

Neither person was wearing a helmet. Alexakos died at the scene. Penny was flown to a hospital at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where he died.

The highway patrol says it is investigating speed and alcohol use as possible contributing factors to the crash.

Thirty-seven people have died so far this year on Wyoming roads. Five have occurred within a week’s time.

On Saturday, 73-year-old Ronald Stevenson died when two pickups collided in Laramie County, according to a highway patrol report. The patrol is investigating driver inattention as a factor in that crash.