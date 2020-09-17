Two die, three injured in separate crashes in Wyoming

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people died and three more were injured Tuesday in separate crashes in Wyoming.

The first fatal crash occurred when a Dodge 3500 pickup collided head on with a Ford Mustang at about 5 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 85 near Lingle, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The pickup was traveling south when it crossed into the northbound lanes, leading to the crash. The driver of the Mustang, 20-year-old Jose Vazquez Reyes of Torrington, died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The pickup's driver, 25-year-old Collin Sanders of Stillwell, Oklahoma, and passenger, 22-year-old Walter Hanson of Braggs, Oklahoma, suffered injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

The highway patrol says it is investigating driver inattention and fatigue as possible contributing factors to the crash.

The second crash occurred hours later in northern Wyoming.

Amy Ensign, 35, of Oregon was riding in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling east on U.S. Highway 14A near Dayton when the SUV drifted off the road. The driver steered back to the left, causing the Nissan to go into a slide before rolling and coming to rest on its roof, the highway patrol reported.