 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two die, two injured in rollover crash north of Riverton
View Comments

Two die, two injured in rollover crash north of Riverton

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

Two people died and two more were injured Friday when an SUV rolled along a highway north of Riverton, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The patrol identified the two people who died as:

  • Janelle V. Warren, 25, of Saint Stephens; and

  • Kyle B. White, 30, of Fort Washakie.

The crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday on Wyoming Highway 34. A 2011 Kia Sorento was heading west when it crossed into the eastbound lane, the highway patrol reported. The driver overcorrected back to the right and then the left before the car rolled.

Warren and White were not wearing seat belts, the highway patrol reported. They both died at the scene.

Two other people in the car — Tristan L. Yellowplume, 27, of Saint Stephens, and Redmoon S. Prior, 18, of Lander — suffered undisclosed injuries and were taken to Sage West Riverton for treatment. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

The highway patrol says it is investigating speed as a possible contributing factor to the crash. Authorities are also still trying to determine who was driving at the time.

Seventeen people have now died on Wyoming roads this year.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

See Earth’s full beauty with these amazing timelapses

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News