Two die, two injured in rollover crash north of Riverton

Two people died and two more were injured Friday when an SUV rolled along a highway north of Riverton, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The patrol identified the two people who died as:

Janelle V. Warren, 25, of Saint Stephens; and

Kyle B. White, 30, of Fort Washakie.

The crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday on Wyoming Highway 34. A 2011 Kia Sorento was heading west when it crossed into the eastbound lane, the highway patrol reported. The driver overcorrected back to the right and then the left before the car rolled.

Warren and White were not wearing seat belts, the highway patrol reported. They both died at the scene.

Two other people in the car — Tristan L. Yellowplume, 27, of Saint Stephens, and Redmoon S. Prior, 18, of Lander — suffered undisclosed injuries and were taken to Sage West Riverton for treatment. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

The highway patrol says it is investigating speed as a possible contributing factor to the crash. Authorities are also still trying to determine who was driving at the time.

Seventeen people have now died on Wyoming roads this year.

