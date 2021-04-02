 Skip to main content
Two fatal car crashes occur in span of week in Sweetwater County
  Updated
An Ellsworth, Minnesota, man was killed in a head-on collision on Wednesday after a 2018 Volvo commercial truck headed westbound on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2007 Peterbilt commercial truck, according to a news release by Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Authorities pronounced Daniel J. Debeer, 33, dead at the scene and are investigating driver fatigue and equipment failure as the cause of the crash after Aurora, Colorado, resident Justin Nzaramaba, 25, collided into Debeer's vehicle.

Highway patrol were notified of the crash shortly after 3 p.m. and provided medical assistance to Nzaramba, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. It was unclear to authorities if Debeer was wearing his seat belt.

This is the second fatality in a week in Sweetwater County, after highway patrol arrived at Interstate 80, just east of Green River, and found a 1998 GMC C1500 towing a trailer overturned on the side of the road March 25.

The driver, Henry L. Cecil, 50, a Lacey, Washington, resident, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle and rolled over on the side of the interstate.

Investigators suspect speed and equipment failure as factors in the one-vehicle crash.

Four months into the year, Wyoming has had 22 roadway-related fatalities in 2021, compared to 13 at this point in 2020, 35 in 2019 and 20 in 2018.

