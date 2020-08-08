Two fires burning in southern Wyoming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crews were working Saturday to contain two wildfires burning in southern Wyoming.

The Bradley Fire ignited on Friday afternoon about 50 miles north of Rawlins, according to the Bureau of Land Management. It was burning in sage brush, grass and juniper on a mix of private and BLM lands.

Because there are few existing routes to the fire, attacking it with crews and engines has been difficult, the bureau said in a statement. Multiple aircraft dropped retardant and water on the flames in an effort to slow the fire's growth and protect structures east of the area.

As of Saturday morning, the Bradly Fire had burned 400 acres and was not contained. More crews were expected to arrive in the area by Sunday to fight the wildfire.

Farther to southwest, crews continued Saturday to get a handle on the Richard Mountain Fire. That blaze, about 50 miles south of Rock Springs on the border between Wyoming and Utah, has burned about 7,600 acres.

The Richard Mountain Fire began on Aug. 3 and initially grew quickly amid hot, dry and windy conditions. However, the fire is now 40 percent contained, according to the bureau.