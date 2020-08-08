You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two fires burning in southern Wyoming
View Comments
breaking top story

Two fires burning in southern Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}
Bradley Fire

The Bradley Fire is burning north of Rawlins. As of Saturday morning, it had consumed 400 acres.

 Bureau of Land Management

Crews were working Saturday to contain two wildfires burning in southern Wyoming. 

The Bradley Fire ignited on Friday afternoon about 50 miles north of Rawlins, according to the Bureau of Land Management. It was burning in sage brush, grass and juniper on a mix of private and BLM lands.

Because there are few existing routes to the fire, attacking it with crews and engines has been difficult, the bureau said in a statement. Multiple aircraft dropped retardant and water on the flames in an effort to slow the fire's growth and protect structures east of the area.

As of Saturday morning, the Bradly Fire had burned 400 acres and was not contained. More crews were expected to arrive in the area by Sunday to fight the wildfire.

Farther to southwest, crews continued Saturday to get a handle on the Richard Mountain Fire. That blaze, about 50 miles south of Rock Springs on the border between Wyoming and Utah, has burned about 7,600 acres.

The Richard Mountain Fire began on Aug. 3 and initially grew quickly amid hot, dry and windy conditions. However, the fire is now 40 percent contained, according to the bureau.

More than 200 people are working the fire, which has threatened oil and gas infrastructure in the area. No evacuations have been ordered, but officials have closed Clay Basin Road at Highway 191.

Officials don't know what caused either fire to ignite. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News