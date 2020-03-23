Two Fremont County coronavirus patients have recovered; tribes ask all citizens to self-isolate

Two of the 10 Fremont County coronavirus patients have fully recovered, authorities said Monday, as county and tribal authorities announced more drastic recommendations to curtail the spread of the illness.
Those two patients have been released from isolation, according to the Fremont County Incident Management Team.
The age of the two patients is unclear, though they were associated with the outbreak at the Showboat assisted-living center in Lander, said Mike Jones, a spokesman for the Fremont County Incident Management Team. He added that he was unsure if they were residents or staff members.
But, to be declared fully recovered, he said “they would have absolutely no symptoms at all.”
While the news should be celebrated, said Lander Assistant Mayor RaJean Strube Fossen, it doesn’t mean area residents can stop being diligent about helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Do not drop your guard, and keep following the CDC recommendations,” she said. “We are in it for the long haul.”
Fremont County has had the most coronavirus cases in Wyoming, with almost all of them linked to a Lander assisted-living center. The first case was announced on March 14.
And more confirmed cases could soon come, with 46 test results pending as of Monday afternoon, Strube Fossen said.
In total, there have been 26 identified cases of coronavirus in Wyoming as of Sunday evening. All but three were identified last week.
Wyoming cases by county
- Fremont County: 10
- Laramie County: 6
- Sheridan County: 4
- Teton County: 2
- Campbell County: 1
- Carbon County: 1
- Natrona County: 1
- Park County: 1
Self-isolation requests
The county’s announcement also comes as authorities in the county and on the Wind River Reservation are asking some – or all – to self-isolate to help limit the spread of coronavirus.
On Monday, the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council asked all Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribal members to voluntarily self-isolate themselves, just days after the Northern Arapaho said one of its citizens was among the COVID-19 patients in the county.
The tribes asked members to leave their homes only for emergencies, to seek medical care or to buy essential goods or services. They also again asked citizens to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, while reminding members of the tribes’ prior precautions.
“We recognize this state-at-home-request, along with prior orders closing schools, canceling Tribal events and enacting other restrictions, impacts each of our daily lives,” the joint council said in its announcement. “The good news is we as individuals can do our part to help break the chain of virus transmission by doing something simple: staying at home.”
Other actions the tribes have taken include declaring state of emergencies and temporarily closing their casinos.
The Northern Arapaho Tribe on Saturday said it had confirmed the first case of coronavirus among on the reservation. The patient, the tribe said, was a woman in her 70s from the Ethete area who was being treated at a local hospital.
The tribe didn’t list the patient’s condition, but said she was “stable.”
“Let this news be a wake-up call: COVID-19 is here and it is critical that every Northern Arapaho member and family take necessary precautions,” said Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter in a Saturday news release. “With our prayers and traditional way of life, and by following common sense health precautions, we will emerge from this challenge stronger than before.”
Indian County organizations like the National Congress of American Indians have said Indigenous people are especially vulnerable to the respiratory illness or complications because they suffer from higher rates of underlying conditions – like diabetes and heart, lung, liver and kidney disease – that are associated with increased chances of contracting coronoavirus or suffering from its more serious side effects.
The organization also said higher rates of housing overcrowding – which applies to both Wind River tribes as they struggle with a housing crisis -- among tribes can worsen the spread.
The tribes’ request also came after Fremont County health officials over the weekend asked those with symptoms associated with the illness, like fever, cough, congestion or other upper respiratory issue, to assume they have COVID-19 and self-isolate. Officials also said anyone waiting for test results – or anyone who has tested positive – is required to self-isolate.
“Rates of influenza and other respiratory illnesses are currently minimal in our community,” a Sunday news release read. “Testing resources continue to be limited and most COVID-19 infectious symptoms are mild and can be managed at home with support from your local medical provider or from Fremont County Public Health.”
In Lander, Stube Fossen, the assistant mayor, said most residents have followed recommendations about avoiding public gatherings. Area nonprofits and groups that offer assistance like food banks and community health organizations have been swamped with requests for help from those who have been affected, she added.
But, she said, many groups and individuals have stepped up to form volunteer efforts – though organization could be more centralized and better organized -- to help out local residents in need.
“It’s just fabulous,” Strube Fossen said. “We have an awesome community.”