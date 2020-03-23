Two Fremont County coronavirus patients have recovered; tribes ask all citizens to self-isolate

Two of the 10 Fremont County coronavirus patients have fully recovered, authorities said Monday, as county and tribal authorities announced more drastic recommendations to curtail the spread of the illness.

Those two patients have been released from isolation, according to the Fremont County Incident Management Team.

The age of the two patients is unclear, though they were associated with the outbreak at the Showboat assisted-living center in Lander, said Mike Jones, a spokesman for the Fremont County Incident Management Team. He added that he was unsure if they were residents or staff members.

But, to be declared fully recovered, he said “they would have absolutely no symptoms at all.”

While the news should be celebrated, said Lander Assistant Mayor RaJean Strube Fossen, it doesn’t mean area residents can stop being diligent about helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Do not drop your guard, and keep following the CDC recommendations,” she said. “We are in it for the long haul.”

Fremont County has had the most coronavirus cases in Wyoming, with almost all of them linked to a Lander assisted-living center. The first case was announced on March 14.