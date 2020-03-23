Two Fremont County coronavirus patients have recovered

Two of the 10 Fremont County coronavirus patients have fully recovered, authorities said Monday.

Those two patients have been released from isolation, according to the Fremont County Incident Management Team.

Fremont County has had the most coronavirus cases in Wyoming, with almost all of them linked to a Lander assisted-living center. The first case was announced on March 14.

The age of the two patients who have recovered is unclear, though they were associated with the outbreak at the Showboat assisted-living center in Lander, said Mike Jones, a spokesman for the Fremont County Incident Management Team. He added that he was unsure if they were residents or staff members at the facility.

In total, there have been 26 identified cases of coronavirus in Wyoming as of Sunday evening. All but three were identified last week.

Wyoming cases by county

Fremont County: 10

Laramie County: 6

Sheridan County: 4

Teton County: 2

Campbell County: 1

Carbon County: 1

Natrona County: 1

Park County: 1

