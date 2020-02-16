Two hikes in Bighorn Canyon offer wide-angle views

The top of the trail ends at a small waterfall trickling over still-green moss and splattering onto ice formed into odd shapes. The creek’s drainage continues uphill almost to the top of 8,700-foot high East Pryor Mountain, albeit without a marked trail. To the east, the upper end of the creek is bordered by a steep, knife-thin ridge which, in places, is eroded to dramatic rock spires and undulating fins.

The creek’s pools looked like a great place to soak on an 80-degree summer day. In the shade cast by the surrounding 6,900-foot-high cliffs sunny thoughts seemed far off. Yet we were experiencing an incredibly warm spell of weather in what some have dubbed the month of “Juneuary.”

Second schlep

After descending to the trailhead and eating lunch, we drove to the Sykes Mountain Trail near the Bighorn Canyon NRA’s entrance. There is an old pullout where visitors used to sign in and pay fees that provide off-road parking. About three-quarters of a mile northeast of the pullout is a sign marking the start of the 4.6-mile hike (round trip). According to the hiking guide the trail gains 1,380 feet.

The narrow trail navigates up a rocky, erosive canyon that looks like it would be hellishly hot on a summer’s day, with limited patches of shade. But in Juneuary a cooling wind quickly evaporated any sweat.