Two invasive species found in Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Two aquatic invasive species have been identified in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday.
Curly-leaf pondweed, a popular aquarium plant that is native to Europe and Asia, and the New Zealand mudsnail, a tiny freshwater snail originally endemic to Oceania, have both been found in other Wyoming waters. But the mudsnail had never been identified above the dam, and curly-leaf pondweed had not been seen there since 1980.
“Over the last few years, they’ve been slowly spreading,” said Eric Hansen, aquatic invasive species specialist for the Game and Fish Department.
Curly-leaf pondweed is more prevalent on the eastern side of the continental divide, including the Miracle Mile and the Boysen, Pathfinder and Keyhole reservoirs. Mudsnails, meanwhile, have expanded primarily through the Salt, Snake and Bighorn rivers in the western watershed.
In the absence of natural predators, both species multiply rapidly, outcompeting native species for resources.
Curly-leaf pondweed grows into dense mats in shallow water, deterring boaters and recreators, and worsening algal blooms when it dies. New Zealand mudsnails, which are as small as grains of sand, can balloon in population to densities of thousands of snails per square meter and overtake entire water bodies.
And once the species arrive, they’re tough to get rid of.
“Unfortunately, there’s not a lot you can do, especially with New Zealand mudsnails,” Hansen said. “I like to compare them to the aphids of the water. They can really quickly turn into a large population and their whole focus is existence.”
Curly-leaf pondweed can be managed, though not eliminated, through mechanical removal — agency staff will rake up the plant, haul it out of the water and dry it out completely before taking it to a landfill.
All it takes is the arrival of a fragment of a pondweed leaf or a single female snail for the species to colonize a new lake, pond, reservoir or river.
“I think it’s an unfortunate reality that they will continue spreading,” Hansen said.
The agency’s main goal is to slow the species’ spread, which people can do by cleaning, draining and drying watercraft and fishing equipment, having their boats inspected before entering different bodies of water and reporting unfamiliar aquatic life to the Game and Fish Department.
“Yes, we might have these in some waters,” Hansen said. “But wouldn’t it be better to not have them in all of them?”