Two invasive species found in Flaming Gorge Reservoir

And once the species arrive, they’re tough to get rid of.

“Unfortunately, there’s not a lot you can do, especially with New Zealand mudsnails,” Hansen said. “I like to compare them to the aphids of the water. They can really quickly turn into a large population and their whole focus is existence.”

Curly-leaf pondweed can be managed, though not eliminated, through mechanical removal — agency staff will rake up the plant, haul it out of the water and dry it out completely before taking it to a landfill.

All it takes is the arrival of a fragment of a pondweed leaf or a single female snail for the species to colonize a new lake, pond, reservoir or river.

“I think it’s an unfortunate reality that they will continue spreading,” Hansen said.

The agency’s main goal is to slow the species’ spread, which people can do by cleaning, draining and drying watercraft and fishing equipment, having their boats inspected before entering different bodies of water and reporting unfamiliar aquatic life to the Game and Fish Department.

“Yes, we might have these in some waters,” Hansen said. “But wouldn’t it be better to not have them in all of them?”

